Black Guys & Style: Clay Stevenson

Long gone are the days of “one-trick ponies”, versatility being of supreme and increasing value. Knowing how to switch gears in order to command a variety of spaces is vital and when it comes to style, Clay Stevenson is taking the lead. A native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and graduate of Prairie View A&M University, Clay is a full blown professional, but his dress is sure to catch your attention first.

Describing his personal style as a mixture of “the classic man” with street style and trending influences, Clay credits his parents with fostering this attention to presentation within him. In specific, his father, who also shares an affinity for fine suiting and things of the like, set a standard for him and how he might step out into the public eye. Recently, this passion for style led him to his first formal personal styling experience with a couple and their 10 year anniversary photoshoot. This task exercised some of his natural abilities and inclination to “style, fashion, and ‘dressing'” and while it is a hobby at present, he welcomes future opportunities.

When shopping for his personal wardrobe, Clay emphasizes investing in those staple pieces that will stand out and serve as adaptable additions to his existing collection. This practice tracks with the advice he offers to young men in college, or entering the workforce, “it’s important to have at least three solid suits – a grey, blue, and a black – something you can mix and match”. He goes on to encourage guys to explore versatile sneakers such as the classic Jordan 1 and to maintain “a good balance of the type of shoes you have in your closet, whether a sneaker or a dress shoe”. In that same breath, Clay expresses his interest in branching out and putting a spin on those traditional looks. The overwhelming theme of Clay’s conversation was balance and versatility. In our shopping and dressing experiences we ought to set our sights on that which will last and offer the most wear.

Be sure to give Clay Stevenson a follow on Instagram for style inspo!