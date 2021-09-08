Current Skincare Favorites

Let me preface this by saying I am not a dermatologist or skincare professional by any means but, these products have been working pretty consistently for my skin. Having found my (near) perfect product combination has been pretty gratifying so I wanted to share with you guys.

1. Aesop Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Facial Toner

This toner is both gentle and effective. I use it right after washing my face to get the dirt my cleanser may have left behind. I also use this toner on my breakouts to “dry them out” and clean the skin surrounding them. My favorite part of this product is how it doesn’t make your face dry or have a harsh smell.

Aesop, $43

2. Manuka Honey & Yogurt Collection

Truth be told I went out of town with my mom once, forgot my face wash at home, used hers, and I’ve been hooked ever since. This collection lives up to its name, leaves my face “glowing” and moisturized. You put the cleanser on a dry face, it’s like a clay mask, lather, and then rinse off. After cleansing I apply toner, allow that to dry, and then follow up with the moisturizer.

10/10, would recommend.

Cleanser – Shea Moisture, $11

Moisturizer – Shea Moisture, $12

3. The Rice Wash Skin-Softening Cleanser by Tatcha

This is a recent addition to my regimen as a result of reaching my wit’s end with razor bumps. It was brought to my attention that exfoliation can combat annoying razor bumps so I had to give it a try. Two or three times a week I’ll reach for this rice wash instead of the Shea Moisture to gently exfoliate and cleanse my face, thankfully my razor bumps have noticeably subsided.

Tatcha, $35

4. Exfoliating Gloves and Olay Cleansing & Renewing Nighttime Body Wash with Retinol

When we think about skincare sometimes the conversation can center on the face and not our body as a whole. Exfoliating gloves in the shower leave you clean and free of dead skin that a traditional wash cloth might not be able to attack. Pairing these gloves with the new Olay body wash with Retinol is the cheat code especially if there are blemishes on your body you’d like to address.

Exfoliating Gloves – Target, $11

Olay Body Wash – Target, $8

Thanks for reading this quick post! Feel free to share your skincare recommendations in the comment section.